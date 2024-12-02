Wells Fargo joins the Akoya Data Access Network





Akoya implements Financial Data Exchange API specifications, which remove the need for bank customers to share login credentials in order to provide third-party financial apps access to their financial data.

Wells Fargo will begin making data available to the network later in 2021, as customers authorise Akoya-connected fintech apps and services to access their Wells Fargo account information. Wells Fargo will continue to maintain direct API connections with third-party fintech apps and data aggregators that have signed data exchange agreements with the company.

Wells Fargo previously announced plans to transition 99% of current third-party financial app screen scraping to API-based data exchange.