Wells Fargo, FurnitureDealer.Net, and Versatile Credit announce partnership

Versatile Credit is a consumer finance technology company with a platform built to provide shoppers with a self-service financing application experience on an devices including kiosks, tablets, PCs, and consumer mobile devices. Versatile’s finance cascade technology leads to more approvals by leveraging secondary and tertiary lending providers, helping retailers to build programmes that help them to meet the needs of consumers across the FICO spectrum.

FurnitureDealer.Net is a technology partner in the home furnishings industry, developing digital solutions designed to bridge the gap between online and in-store offerings to help small businesses leverage the power of the internet to drive sales and grow their business. Their clients include independent furniture retailers in North America, as well as several of the industry’s manufacturers and suppliers.

Retailers will also have access to real-time data of their consumer financing programme, both in-store and online, with the ability to slice and dice the data by time, location, channel, and provider, as well as the ability to benchmark the success of their programme with the overall success of FMG programme members.