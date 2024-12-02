WeLab unicorn will enter the Indonesian digital banking market

According to the company’s CEO, the Indonesian digital banking market is competitive but still leaves room for other players to join, even though both tech companies and traditional banks have developed their in-house digital payments solutions.

WeLab prefers to enter a market where various players are already in operation to educate consumers and facilitate overall efficiency, as competition is a good way to innovate.

As far as the company’s achievements, in 2020 it launched its first digital bank in Hong Kong, counting for around 150,000 customers. WeLab’s most popular product remains the GoSave time deposit and aims to deliver similar products for its branch in Indonesia.