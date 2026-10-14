UK-based Webexpenses, backed by Tenzing Private Equity, has merged with Australia-based finance automation platform Zudello.

Webexpenses and Zudello have merged, combining Webexpenses’ expense management platform with Zudello’s accounts payable, accounts receivable, order management, contract management, and budgeting products. The combined business aims to offer a unified suite for finance teams across the UK, APAC, and North America, while giving Zudello a global route to market. Founded in 2000, Webexpenses has until now provided expense management as a standalone solution, with adjacent capabilities delivered through partners. The companies link the merger to rising demand from finance leaders for platforms that provide visibility across expenses, accounts payable, and other finance functions. Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Verifiable automation for finance teams

According to the companies, finance teams have adopted AI more slowly than other functions, even as AI-native companies expand across markets. A key concern is proof: the cost of unseen errors can be high, and when finance leaders cannot see how an automated solution reached a result, they are more likely to reject it and redo the work manually. Zudello addresses this by allowing users to check the automation process, giving finance teams a way to verify results and show auditors and regulators how a figure was produced.

Joe Sanchez, CEO of Webexpenses, stated that finance teams are often the last to leave the office at month-end, as they handle essential manual work across multiple systems that each hold only part of the information. According to Sanchez, bringing Zudello into the group allows the company to pull insights from these separate solutions and turn them into something finance leaders can act on. He added that Zudello has built software that finance teams trust because its output is verifiable, and that Webexpenses has the experience to take it to a global market.

Customer continuity and combined roadmap

Customers of both companies will continue to log in to and be supported by their existing provider, with products, pricing, contracts, support structures, and data privacy measures remaining unchanged. Over time, customers are set to gain access to a wider range of finance capabilities without adding another vendor relationship. Zudello’s platform and roadmap will receive accelerated investment, while Webexpenses’ roadmap continues as planned, adding further automation capabilities. The companies describe the long-term aim as a single platform for the office of the CFO, built by connecting products customers already use rather than migrating them to a new system.

Neville Woller, Founder and CEO of Zudello, stated that the company was built for finance teams that need to check the work rather than simply trust the output. According to Woller, joining Webexpenses provides a global route to market and investment in the roadmap without changing anything Zudello customers rely on. Founded in 2018, Zudello also offers procurement and supplier management tools, with configurable approvals, multi-entity management, and document extraction, while Webexpenses covers corporate cards, mileage, reimbursement, invoice processing, and expense auditing. Together, the two product sets cover a large share of the finance operations that mid-market finance teams typically manage across separate systems.