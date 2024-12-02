



As per the information detailed in the press release, Wasabi Technologies made its cloud storage available to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Cloud Services Providers, and technology application vendors to design into their services for backup, disaster recovery, physical security video surveillance storage, and media archiving, among others, via its White Label OEM program. Through this, the company aims to provide predictably priced and convenient cloud storage to end users across the world.











Wasabi’s White Label OEM Program capabilities

By introducing its White Label OEM Program, Wasabi aims to enable strategic partners with the ability to integrate Wasabi hot cloud storage into their solution with their IP, and price and package it as their branded offering. This is set to provide secure and compliant cloud storage with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. By developing in cloud storage, the company’s partners can separate their offers while also streamlining the buying experience for their customers, managing their storage costs, and delivering the ability to expand storage as needed in the cloud.



Furthermore, as part of the new program, Wasabi intends to provide a set of user-friendly management tools to allow partners to administrate accounts and brand their solutions. The company offers a REST-based API that offers convenient provisioning and usage monitoring. Wasabi Account Control Manager is available as a multi-tenant management platform that allows partners to handle account management, billing, and reporting on behalf of their customers. Additionally, the company provides its Custom Cloud Console enabling its customers to brand the user experience as their own by including their logo and graphic elements. As part of their plan to offer integrated cloud storage solutions, more than 25 technology providers worldwide partnered with Wasabi to bundle storage into their services. Wasabi’s recently launched White Label OEM Program includes collaborators such as Arcserve, Identiv, and Zenlayer who provide Wasabi cloud storage solutions for their end users as part of Wasabi’s extensive partner ecosystem that includes over 14,000 partners and resellers.



According to Wasabi’s officials, the company’s singular focus on cloud storage and partner-first go-to-market strategy made Wasabi a predictable and flexible cloud storage for OEM solutions. Also, when partners integrate with Wasabi, the company intends to allow them to increase revenue, maximise margins, and deliver improved solutions to customers that develop real long-term value. Wasabi’s partners underlined that, by working together with the company, they can provide a simplified data protection solution integrated with cloud storage. This allows them to deliver a unified storage service to clients across all industries.