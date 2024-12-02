Waddle, Xero partner for invoice finance

The solution is available through Xeros Australian add-on marketplace giving small business owners a way to fix their cash flow by establishing a revolving line of credit based on the businesses unpaid invoices within Xero.

This new financing solution enables small businesses to use their Xero data to boost cash flow by drawing funds against unpaid invoices.

In this new product, small businesses continue to own their relationships with their customers and manage their invoices without interference. By leveraging a Small Businesss Xero data, this solution delivers online application and offer, removes traditional complexities and makes it possible for businesses to access cash on demand against newly created invoices within Xero.