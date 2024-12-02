Vroozi launches mobile procurement platform

Vroozi procure-to-pay mobile platform is designed to enable small-to-medium-size businesses to keep track of office spend, leverage discount pricing and interact with their suppliers electronically. In addition, enterprises can integrate Vroozi’s platform to their backend ERP system or other financial solutions. Suppliers can join their platform via their corporate website.

Vroozi connects customers and suppliers in one spending solution on a platform. Vroozi’s procurement platform is used by companies of all sizes across all industries and enables them to enhance their procurement processes.