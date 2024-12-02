VR Payment and PayTec launch payment integration offer in Germany



In addition to terminal hardware and payment processing, this would include full integration at the hardware and software levels. For this, PayTec has been certified for the network operation and acquisition of VR Payment. The fintech wants to expand its services in Germany while VR Payment can offer customers in the Swiss market secure payment processing with its ep2 acquiring license. This license is required for payment processing in Switzerland to support customers with cross-border transactions, both online, offline, mobile, and at the ATM.











A VR Payment representative states that they offer their customers an all-in-one solution with PayTec's expertise in the integration of payment solutions and transaction processing. Customers outside of Germany will also benefit from this, seeing as PayTec’s presence in Switzerland means the fintech’s position is suited for the entire DACH region. An expansion of the joint market activities with PayTec in Switzerland and Austria is planned.

PayTec’s offers