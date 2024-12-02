VoPay launches Open Banking payment solution

The solution empowers consumers to pay for goods and services online and on-the-go directly from their bank account. VoPay’s solution is currently being offered to clients of major Canadian financial institutions, including Bank of Montreal.

VoPay has introduced a payment technology solution to enhance how businesses initiate and accept financial transactions and resolve key payment uncertainties by validating and authenticating bank account information and financial data instantly at the time of the transaction. This solution addresses industry challenges and helps businesses to process payments through facilitating direct bank account payments.

VoPay’s automated account-to-account solution facilitates consumers to make online payments without handling credit cards, view bank account information before and after transactions and benefit from bank-level security and data protection. VoPay’s solution is currently available and can be integrated into businesses through vopay.com.

The VoPay Platform enhances how businesses initiate and accept financial transactions using a single, open API.