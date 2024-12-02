VoPay and Telpay to expand payment services in Canada

VoPay’s payment technology solution is designed to help businesses initiate and accept payments. It also authenticates bank account details and financial data during the transaction.

Businesses can use the solution for direct bank account payments. VoPay replaces the credit card fees with a flat transaction fee.

VoPay solutions will be available through Telpay for Business product later this year.

In November 2019, VoPay collaborated with fintech firm Plaid to offer its payment solution to businesses in North America.

The alliance links VoPay to Plaid’s network of more than 15,000 financial institutions to enable the online bank account payments.