Volante Technologies launches VolPay Foundation

VolPay Foundation is a development platform designed to facilitate payment integration and payment processing projects. The platform is designed specifically to address integration issues facing the digital payments age.

The VolPay Foundation development platform which includes a suite of modular tools has been developed to address payment integration issues. Functional components of the product include graphical model-based automated code generation, validation and conversion logic, mapping tools, proprietary format definition, industry standard payments plug-ins, an ISO 20022-based payments canonical model and the ability to design a payment integration code. The platform also includes pre-built and maintained payment message standards and pre-built conversions to over 50 clearing standards to ensure support for a growing number of clearing and settlement mechanisms (CSM).

Founded in 2001, Volante Technologies is a global provider of software for the integration, validation and processing of financial messages and data. Volante serves a client base of more than 80 financial institutions and corporate enterprises operating in 26 countries around the world. Many clients use Volante to assist with multiple product implementations ranging from message transformation and integration, through to the processing and orchestration of transaction data and payments. Volante delivers and maintains a broad library of pre-built plug-ins covering over 70 international and domestic standards such as SWIFT MT and MX, FIX, FpML, EDIFACT, ISO 20022, and SEPA, as well as proprietary formats based on XML, CSV and Fixed Width.