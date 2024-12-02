Vitamin receives EUR 1.7 million in funding

Vitamin, originally launched under the name Alice, offers an investment product created for women, which will launch soon. The early-stage financier Cavalry has invested more money in the fintech, alongside venture capital and private equity company Segenia Capitals. The funding is intended to finance team building.

In the first version of Vitamin’s investment product, women may determine a personal investment profile for themselves. Various investment strategies can now be simulated with the ‘Discovery Mode’. The focus is on ensuring that these ideas can also be implemented. At the beginning of 2022, the fintech plans to enable direct investments in ETF portfolios.