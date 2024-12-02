Visa to acquire SaaS provider Fraedom to expand B2B payments offering

Fraedom and Visa’s business relationship goes back for nearly ten years, and its technology underlies Visa IntelliLink Spend Management, a core platform for Visa’s commercial and small-business clients.

The acquisition will strengthen and expand Visa’s business suite of solutions to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the B2B payments industry.

Fraedom offers transaction management products and services, including expense management and accounts payable solutions. The company offers customers mobile-first experiences that make it simple for corporate users to complete critical tasks quickly and intuitively.