Visa partners with Pagaya

The partnership will enable Visa’s merchants and issuing bank partners to expand access to credit. The mentioned members of Visa’s expansive network will be able to use the technology of Pagaya. The latest announcement from Visa came nearly 1 month after the financial services provider announced the completion of the acquisition of payments startup Currencycloud.

Pagaya develops technology-driven solutions through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). According to the fintech company, the strategic relationship with Visa will facilitate merchant partners and issuing financial institutions under the Visa network.

In the last few months, Visa has formed several partnerships to increase the adoption of technology-driven solutions in the global financial services and retail industry. In December 2021, the company announced its plan to support clients through crypto advisory services. According to Visa staff, the partnership with Pagaya will expand the customer base of its partners.