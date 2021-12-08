|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Visa to launch in-house crypto consulting services

Wednesday 8 December 2021 13:57 CET | News

Visa has announced that it is launching an advisory practice to help clients better understand cryptocurrencies.

In a study conducted by Visa and marketing service firm LRW, 94% of the respondents heard of these assets while only one third have used them as investment or means of exchange. The new consultancy service aims to mainstream the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptos, as they are a key growth opportunity expanded beyond regular card payments.

The global payments processor said that the crypto advisory practice will provide professional advice to financial institutions and regular companies on how to explore and integrate cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into their services.

Between October 2020 and September 2021, Visa has processed USD 3.5 billion in digital crypto and crypto-linked transactions, while users can spend their cryptocurrencies at more than 80 million merchants worldwide.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, Visa, cryptocurrency, crypto, crypto asset, online payments, merchants, NFT
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like