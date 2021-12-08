Visa to launch in-house crypto consulting services

In a study conducted by Visa and marketing service firm LRW, 94% of the respondents heard of these assets while only one third have used them as investment or means of exchange. The new consultancy service aims to mainstream the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptos, as they are a key growth opportunity expanded beyond regular card payments.
The global payments processor said that the crypto advisory practice will provide professional advice to financial institutions and regular companies on how to explore and integrate cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into their services.
