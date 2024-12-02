Visa completes Fraedom acquisition

Back in February 2018, Visa has reached an agreement to acquire Fraedom, which has been a Visa partner for nearly ten years. The technology underlies Visa IntelliLink Spend Management, a core platform for Visa’s commercial and small-business clients.

With this acquisition, Visa is highlighting its commitment to commercial solutions and its primary objective will be to invest in the Fraedom`s platform to develop B2B solutions.

And by bringing Fraedom into the Visa family, Visa’s commercial issuers will have even access to new ways to track corporate expenses and consolidate traditionally manual processes into streamlined global operations for commercial clients.