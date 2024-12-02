Visa announces Visa Ready Program for Business Solutions

Visa Ready is a platform to help technology companies that integrate with the company’s B2B payment services and data solutions ensure that they meet Visa’s security standards and specifications when integrated with Visa’s commercial payment solutions, such as enhanced data, virtual card integration, payables automation, and payment controls.

Upon integration and validation, partners have access to Visa’s different tools and services including the Visa Developer Platform, where they will be able to develop B2B payments solutions.

What`s more, the program allows integration with available devices, software, and solutions that can initiate or accept Visa payments. Mobile point-of-sale, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based payments providers can also join the program.

The first partners to receive the program’s approval are Bora Payment Systems, Bottomline Technologies, CSI globalVCard, MineralTree, and Priority Commercial Payments. These companies will be able to provide Visa payments to financial institutions’ commercial customer.

In recent news, Visa launched its token service provider (TSP) program to drive acceleration into Internet of Things payments.

In October 2016, Visa rolled out Visa B2B Connect, a platform for cross-border B2B payments based on blockchain technology.