Verian launches cloud-based purchase-to-pay suite

The release takes approval times down to zero and extends into project-based buying to give customers more savings that fuel strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, project spending against contracts can now be managed with tools to track spending on contracts at each stage, from buying to invoice processing, tie off-catalog items and blanket purchase orders (POs) to contracts, and access new contract-based reports and key performance indicators.

Users can also place large orders by updating project information in one click, prevent coding errors by restricting which codes are available to users for charging purchases back to projects, and eliminate manual tasks by automatically importing invoices against blanket POs for service and project-based spending.

Verian provides procurement software that automates the manual and outdated purchasing and invoice approval processes.