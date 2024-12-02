US Senate announces the launch of Financial Innovation Caucus





According to Buckley, the Senate will use the caucus to discuss domestic and global financial technology issues, and to launch legislation to help innovators, protect consumers and guide regulators, while driving US financial leadership on the international stage.

The caucus will focus on issues pertaining to the future of banking and US competitiveness on the global stage, including distributed ledger technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data management, consumer protection, anti-money laundering, faster payments, central bank digital currencies, and financial inclusion and opportunity for all.