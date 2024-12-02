US, LATAM treasurers optimistic on business prospects for 2015 - report

According to a recent survey, 62% answered yes to the question Compared to last year, do you feel more confident about your business’s prospects in the next year? A similar percentage (61%) also said they feel more confident about the USs prospects in the year ahead.

The poll also finds that a resounding 89% of corporate treasury and finance professionals expect to spend more time on compliance in 2015 than 2014, reflecting the increasing regulatory burden in the US and Latin America.

These were the key findings of the Treasury Verdict live audience poll, taken at EuroFinance’s 19th annual conference on International Cash and Treasury Management, held in Miami, US, on 13-15 May 2015. The Treasury Verdict voting session took place in a live auditorium of conference delegates from the financial and treasury professions. The session was sponsored by BNP Paribas.

EuroFinance is a global provider of conferences, training and research on cash management, treasury and risk. EuroFinance is an Economist Group business.