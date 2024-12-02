US Farathane automates further processes with Palette

Following the purchase, USF is using PaletteBuyer, which provides control over purchases and matches orders to invoices, and PaletteContract, which manages permissions on contracts, matches them to invoices and reminds finance departments about contract’s expiration dates.

Additionally, enterprise purchase-to-payment provider Palette has built an operational budget module for USF that works with PaletteBuyer to manage spending by various departments. The module requires manufacturing staff to assign all purchases to a budget category. Budgets are loaded into the Palette system by category and the module subtracts purchases from budgets when they are approved. If budget is not available then the requisition gets auto routed to a workflow for consideration, ensuring that USF can maintain visibility of all business costs. USF started working with Palette in 2012, deploying the PaletteInvoice module. The company also uses PaletteExpense.

PaletteArena is an enterprise purchase-to-payment suite. It includes the PaletteInvoice, PaletteMobile, PaletteMail, PaletteBuyer, PaletteContract and PaletteSupplier Portal products, giving a web-based end-to-end solution that enhances invoice management from receipt to payment. It integrates with accounting, information and business systems to automate and streamline accounts payable activity across the organisation.