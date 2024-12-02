US Bank launches receivables management platform VantagePoint

The VantagePoint platform, which is developed in-house, is accessible through the banks SinglePoint treasury management platform.

VantagePoint creates a centralized interface for companies to manage incoming payments and associated remittance data. It also introduces tools such as business rules, workflow and data enrichment to automate manual processes required to manage payment exceptions and reporting.

Additionally, the tool can be set to manage certain exceptions automatically, and route exceptions that cant be automated for further review.

US-based commercial food and beverage equipment manufacturer Perlick Corporation is among the first companies to use VantagePoint.