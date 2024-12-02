UNObank selects HPS' PowerCARD solution





The news follows the announcement that UNOAsia has received approval by the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate a digital bank in the Philippines.

HPS will roll out its PowerCARD solution for UNObank as a service fully integrated in a digital technology ecosystem and hosted on Amazon Web Services.

HPS is a multinational company and a provider of payment solutions and services for issuers, acquirers, card processors, independent sales organisations (ISOs), retailers, mobile network operators (MNOs), and national and regional switches around the world.

PowerCARD is HPS’ suite of solutions that covers the entire payment value chain by enabling payments through its open platform that allows the processing of any transaction coming from any channel initiated by any means-of-payment.