Unifiedpost Group takes over crossinx

The joint company offers complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay solutions for small, medium-sized (SMEs) and large companies. Unifiedpost now has access to the German market, the entire DACH region and Hungary. This acquisition leads to added value in terms of invoice processing, procurement and payment transactions which will benefit all European customers. This could lead to increased demand from partners such as financial institutions and enterprise resource planning (ERP) suppliers incorporating such products into their offerings.

According to a crossinx representative, the shared cloud network will include artificial intelligence and blockchain, meaning companies can communicate based on a single connection and use a variety of their services. Crossinx customers can now use the payment transaction and supply chain financing solutions from Unifiedpost, whereas Unifiedpost customers benefit from process automation in areas such as invoice approval, order reconciliation and worldwide compliance with tax legislation. The Unifiedpost network now includes nearly 1 million companies, thanks to the integration of 350,000 crossinx SMEs.