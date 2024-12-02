UniCredit partners Accenture and D+H to implement PaaS platform

The system is built on D+H Corporation’s global payments hub software, and, according to Accenture, the platform is “a highly scalable, pay-per-use solution that will process SEPA and international payments, and will adapt to new regulations and industry updates, as well as provide flexibility for future expansion.”

Benefits for UniCredit include operations automation, centralisation and simplification, according to the vendor, and combines the best of both Accenture’s integration and operations services and D+H’s payments software.

The new solution will be both scalable and regulatory compliant, Accenture Payment Services representatives say. It will help banks better manage large payment transaction costs.