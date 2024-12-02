UK's Yonder gets GBP 20 mln in seed funding

The round was co-led by Northzone and LocalGlobe, with Seedcamp participating alongside a host of angels. The company intends to use the funds to grow the team and build their selection of rewards and features.

Yonder offers a credit card and rewards program that will provide members with access to exclusive drinking, dining, and leisure experiences with partners including The Gladwin Brothers and Kricket restaurants, plus the ability to spend abroad with no FX fees.

The company secured FCA authorisation in nine months. Yonder will open its waitlist to customers in London, who can apply to join its Founding Members’ program for early access to the credit card.