UK: Manufacturer MACO outsources to Wesupply for integrated EDI service

Wesupply, which provides a managed service platform in addition to an application for B2B message tracking, order fulfillment and invoice processing, will integrate its solution OneTime with MACO’s SAP system, enabling the exchange of orders and invoices to be automated.

Initially, the trading will be with one of its key customers and the aim is to extend EDI to its wider client base through 2016 and beyond.

A number of MACO’s European divisions are already using EDI on a daily basis. However, in the UK the company is still reliant on traditional processes, including telephone orders and paper invoices. Thus MACO’s objective is to modernise its UK trading processes by implementing an outsourced EDI solution.

Wesupply has deployed EDI and e-invoicing solutions to UK hubs and suppliers such as the UK grocer, Sainsbury’s and builders merchant Saint-Gobain.

In recent news, global provider of supply chain management solutions HighJump has acquired Wesupply.

