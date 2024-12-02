UK digital bank Revolut goes live in Singapore

The challenger bank, which has already added approximately 30,000 customers in the city-state, will offer free account facilities to its customers. Using their mobile phone, the users can open a free account and spend in more than 150 currencies at the exchange rate without hidden charges.

Additionally, the accountholders will be offered a multi-currency travel debit card as well as access to its mobile banking app using which they can send and receive money across the globe. Initially, the service will support the Singapore dollar along with 13 other currencies. Another 14 more currencies including Malaysian ringgit, Indian rupees, and Philippine pesos will be included eventually.

Revolut is offering basic versions of the accountsfree of cost; however, the users will have to shell out monthly fees of USD 9.99 and USD 19.99, respectively, to use Premium account and Metal account. The Singapore launch follows Revolut’s receipt of a remittance licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2018. At that time, the firm also unveiled plans to make Singapore home to its Asia-Pacific headquarters.