UK analytics provider iDelta launches Open Banking Insights app

Delta’s Open Banking Insights app designers said that the app gives the market a low-cost way of providing a business with a central view of their customer banking channel. Banks that choose to fully use the data they are generating, with the app we have built, will position themselves at the forefront of this new channel of business.

iDelta works with leading retail banks to provide data driven insights on all aspects of business and infrastructure performance. The iDelta Open Banking app gives banks increased visibility of how well their customers’ needs are being met, by enabling them to efficiently monitor and analyse the interactions their customers are having with other providers.

According to consumer group Which? the UK is currently losing an average of 55 bank branches a month. In recent weeks, Virgin Bank announced it would be closing 52 of its outlets and HSBC confirmed it would be getting rid of 27 branches in the UK. Meanwhile, Revolut, the leading banking and money transfer app globally, recently raised USD 500 million in a funding round that valued the company at USD 5.5 billion.