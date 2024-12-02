UAE's Sarwa raises USD 15 mln in Series B

The round was led by Mubadala Investment Company with 500 Startups, Kuwait Projects Company, Shorooq Partners, Middle East Venture Partners, DIFC, Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, HALA Ventures, and Vision Ventures also participating.

Sarwa will use the new capital to expand its market position and grow the team, as well as launch new products. Sarwa has raised around USD 25 million from regional and international investors, as well as government funds to date.

The company aims to deliver more innovative personal finance products, such as Sarwa Trade and Sarwa Crypto through its mobile app. Sarwa Trade, which is currently in the pre-launch stage, is a commission-free stock trading platform that allows investors to trade with as little as USD 1 on major exchanges across the world. Sarwa Crypto portfolios provide the same global diversification as the Sarwa Invest portfolio, with an added 5% exposure to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.