Tungsten Network, Orbian join forces

Effective as of February 2017, this partnership will enable Tungsten’s ‘one-stop’ technology platform to provide seamless supply chain finance programs for the large customers on its e-invoicing network.

Corporate customers with large supply chains that transact across Tungsten’s global electronic invoicing network can now use the same technology to advance their strategic objectives through programs providing early payment to their suppliers, both large and small. This partnership will allow access to diversified funding through Orbian’s supply chain financing capabilities, which will enable businesses previously unable to take advantage of financing over the network to access bank-agnostic working capital, reinforcing Tungsten’s commitment to providing value to different segments of its network.

This announcement follows the recent sale of Tungsten Bank in December 2016, and the company’s decision to evolve its finance offering to increase the number of businesses it can provide finance for and support their growth and stability.