Trustly partners Nordnet Bank to boost investment and savings

Leveraging Trustly’s European instant payments platform, the partnership changes the way Nordnet activates its customers, allowing them to start investing and saving in seconds after signing up for a Nordnet account.

Initially, the service is being launched in Sweden and made available to new customers who are signing up for a Nordnet account. Trustly accelerates the activation of new Nordnet customers by reducing the time to fund the Nordnet account, allowing the customer to start investing and saving without delay.

