



Key features of Savings Pots

The Savings Pots allow customers to set aside funds for specific goals with three simple steps. Users can create up to five personalised pots, each tailored to individual savings objectives such as emergency funds, travel, or purchasing a dream home.











To encourage consistent savings habits, the AutoPay feature enables automated, recurring top-ups. Customers can choose the amount, frequency, and timing of deposits, simplifying the process and reducing the need for manual adjustments.

Each pot is represented by a character that hatches from an egg and grows as savings progress. Users can choose from five characters: a lion, cat, dog, otter, and monitor lizard, each representing a unique pot.

Savings Pots also offer flexibility, with no minimum deposit requirement or lock-in period. Funds can be instantly withdrawn without penalties, providing easy access in case of unexpected financial needs.

Savings within the pots earn the same interest rates as the Trust Savings Account, simplifying account management while maximising returns. Additionally, funds in the pots contribute to eligibility for Trust+ privileges, offering further rewards for consistent savers.





Customer engagement and adoption

Since its launch, over 75,000 Savings Pots have been created, reflecting strong customer interest in building healthy savings habits. The feature was developed based on customer feedback, aiming to make saving money more accessible, automated, and enjoyable.

Early data suggests that users are leveraging Savings Pots not only for short-term goals like travel but also for long-term financial planning, such as building emergency funds or saving for a first home. This diverse usage highlights the flexibility and appeal of the feature across different demographics and financial priorities.

By combining practical tools with engaging elements, Trust Bank’s Savings Pots aims to redefine the way customers approach financial planning and goal-setting.