TrueCommerce launches Microsoft Dynamics AX EDI Integration in Europe

The fully managed cloud based service allows AX users to automate accounts receivable and accounts payable transactions like purchase orders, invoices and despatch advices while providing a familiar user experience of working within the native Dynamics AX platform.

TrueCommerce Europe was formed following the integration of its three European businesses - Wesupply, Atlas Products and HighJump B2Bi.

The Microsoft Dynamics AX integration benefits include: single connection to AX provides seamless access to the TrueCommerce global trading partner community; turnkey AX integration is embedded within Microsoft Dynamics AX to offer the deepest level of integration; end-to-end solution from one provider offers a complete solution managed by one provider; built-in process controls ensures accuracy of data and truly automates EDI document processing; depth and flexibility to accommodate for AX environment customizations to the AX workflow does not require reprogramming of the EDI system.

The European introduction of Microsoft Dynamics AX integration is a part of HighJump TrueCommerce new regional publisher strategy that helps organizations integrate their commerce networks with the leading ERP systems from Intuit, Microsoft, NetSuite, SAP, Sage, and other global software houses.