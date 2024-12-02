TrueCommerce and Travis Perkins join forces

Travis Perkins plc’s previous existing on-premise EDI solution was both complex and expensive to maintain. Since moving to the TrueCommerce EDI managed service for trading with its customers and suppliers, Travis Perkins has been able to free up internal resources to focus on more strategic activities, claims the company.

More than that, as part of the transition process, the TrueCommerce managed service team completed the onboarding of customers and suppliers for Travis Perkins, including the end-to-end communications with its trading partners, the mapping of all document types and the testing of all messages.

As a fully outsourced solution, Travis Perkins plc no longer requires internal software or hardware for EDI purposes.

According to TrueCommerce, “Travis Perkins no longer needs to worry about the diverse range of technical standards, data formats, and communication and security protocols that it previously had to manage internally and can instead focus on more strategic activities.”