Truebill raises USD 45 mln for personal finance app

This comes after the company raised a USD 17 million Series C in November 2020. Overall, the startup has raised USD 85 million since its creation. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Cota Capital, and Eldridge Industries have also participated in the funding round. Truebill offers several tools to help people living in the US take control of their finances. One of the app’s key features is that you can track all your subscriptions in one place. Users can also cancel unwanted subscriptions. For cell phone and cable bills, Truebill can negotiate a discount for you.

More recently, the startup has been adding features to turn the app into a financial companion. You can see spending insights, create a healthy monthly budget,and track it from the app, view your credit reports, and more. Truebill also lets you put some money aside automatically. The company analyses your accounts to save some money when you have some money left.

Now, the company is working on a wealth management dashboard that centralises all your assets and debt. Wealth management is a bit tedious as you need to connect to every single pocket of money, otherwise you don’t see the full picture. The user base has doubled from 1 million to 2 million users since November 2020. The company analyses USD 40 billion in monthly transaction volume.