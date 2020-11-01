|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fintech Truebill obtains USD 17 mln for finance management app

Tuesday 17 November 2020 13:00 CET | News

Truebill has secured USD 17 million in capital through a Series C investment round in order to help it develop a comprehensive personal financial management (PFM) app, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

Truebill’s round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Eldridge, Cota Capital, Firebolt Ventures, and Day One Ventures also took part in the firm’s latest round. The latest round led Truebill to a total of USD 40 million (to date). Truebill was founded in 2015 and claims it has helped more than a million individuals with saving over USD 100 million by identifying and cancelling useless subscriptions. The company has helped people with lowering their monthly payments and bills. It has assisted customers with obtaining refunds on fees and various other charges.

Truebill will be using the funds raised to expand its operations. The company will introduce new features that will allow users to keep track of their net worth. Truebill is also planning to provide a smart savings tool and a debt payoff product.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Truebill, fintech, funding, finance management, app, personal finance, payments, bills
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like