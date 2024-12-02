Treasury Prime partners with OMB Bank



According to the press release, the partnership marks the latest addition to Treasury Prime’s bank network, which now totals more than 15 financial institutions in the US.





By partnering with Treasury Prime, OMB Bank will be able to work with corporations and fintechs to expand their services, connecting with more customers. For the bank, this translates into expanded revenue opportunities and low-cost deposits, while ensuring a uniform protocol for account structures, compliance and reconciliation across its partnerships.











The press release continues to state that in just 8 weeks, OMB Bank had fully integrated with Treasury Prime and are ready to onboard new fintech customers. From this quick implementation process, the bank is already seeing the benefits of partnering with Treasury Prime when it comes to enhancing its offerings and expanding reach to fintechs looking for Embedded Banking partners.





About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime aims to build the future of finance. Through its Embedded Banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices.







Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships.





In February 2024, Treasury Prime launched its Bank-Direct product to accelerate embedded banking offerings for banks and financial institutions. Following this announcement, the new Bank-Direct product was set to improve the manner in which banks and financial institutions directly serve fintechs by using a transparent, flexible, and compliant BaaS operating system. The company will focus on offering credit unions the possibility to directly sell, manage, and service customers and other corporate partners.





About OMB Bank

Based in the US, OMB Bank is committed to making banking better for families, businesses and communities with its consumer, commercial, treasury, mortgage and digital banking services.

