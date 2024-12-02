Traxpay appoints Siegfried Heimgärtner as Chairman of the Board

The former CEO of Skrill, who also held senior management positions at Ingenico and easycash, brings nearly 30 years of FinTech and IT experience to the company’s board.

Siegfried Heimgärtner most recently served as CEO of Skrill, a European digital payments company. During his tenure, Skrill grew to a worldwide payment network offering businesses access to direct payment processing via 100 payment options in 200 countries and in over 40 currencies. He was instrumental in managing the acquisition of a controlling stake in Skrill by CVC Capital Partners in February 2014.

Prior to joining Skrill, Heimgärtner was Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff in Paris at Ingenico, a provider of payment solutions at the POS, with over 15 million terminals installed in 125 countries. Today, the company processes more than two billion payment transactions annually, and acquired easycash Group in 2009 at which time Mr. Heimgärtner assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. Prior to easycash, he held various management positions at Epson and Bull, both globally-recognized companies in the high-technology sector.

Traxpay provides financial transactions and payments. Traxpay customers include B2B commerce network operators, digital marketplaces, and corporations. Traxpay solutions were built to address the needs of modern B2B commerce and facilitate business across the supply chain.