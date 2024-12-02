TransferWise partners with Paydesk

The business integration would allow more freelancers across the world to access the benefits of Paydesk features including immediate insurance, speedy payments for work done. Beyond quicker payments, the business collaboration would allow users to pay lower fees and receive the real exchange rate from overseas payments.

Paydesk’s has a growing community of over 6,000 freelancers worldwide. With the help of TransferWise API, the freelancers can receive payments without speaking to their banks. This service can be accessed 24 hours a day, via any device.