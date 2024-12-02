Trading 212 to use TrueLayer's Open Banking platform

Trading 212 is a fintech with a mission of democratising the financial markets by offering commission-free investing for everyone through smart apps. After experiencing growth in 2020 Trading 212 now serves more than 700,000 customers and manages over GBP 1 billion in client assets, according to the official press release.

Determined to continue evolving its platform, the firm has integrated TrueLayer’s Open Banking platform to deliver a better experience for users. That begins with the data API delivering the identification and verification of a user’s primary bank and connecting it to the Trading 212 app. From inside the app, the payments API means users can then quickly and securely fund their investment account, using Payments Initiation.