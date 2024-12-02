Tradeshift, Xerox to deliver digital procurement and accounts payable services

By adding Tradeshift’s cloud-based technology to its suite of services, Xerox helps enterprises transform their disparate, paper-based processes into digitally connected, seamless and automated workflows. The platform accelerates the management, processing and tracking of end-to-end procurement and accounts payable activities. This provides transparency into purchases from all suppliers to reduce costly maverick spending and improve compliance with an enterprise’s purchasing policies.

Tradeshift’s technology includes a connected business network that improves a company’s ability to buy, pay and collaborate with its suppliers. The platform addresses the digitization challenges that many companies face across their supply chain while providing next-generation capabilities, such as social networking, mobile access, self-service and analytics.

Xerox supports clients across multiple industries, including manufacturing, retail, consumer products, high tech, hospitality, professional services, banking, healthcare and transportation.