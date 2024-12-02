Tradeshift signs deal to acquire IBX Business Network

The combination of Tradeshift and IBX will create a business commerce platform connecting nearly 1.5 million businesses and more than 500 global enterprise customers that have access to the supply-chain app ecosystem. With the acquisition, Tradeshift’s business commerce platform is projected to see an increase in transacted value to more than half a trillion dollars over the next 12 months, which includes recent growth in China and other new markets.

The deal forms the foundation of a new long-term partnership between Capgemini and Tradeshift focusing on source-to-pay and supplier platform business.

The acquisition will bolster the Tradeshift marketplace with the addition of over half a million suppliers and 27 million stock-keeping units (SKUs). The marketplace connects buyers and suppliers to trade on cloud-based private and public B2B marketplaces across borders and spend categories. Suppliers can grow their businesses with access to more than 500 enterprise customers’ global buying power and to a growing app ecosystem of financial and other services from providers such as Santander and Citibank. Suppliers can also use product information management tools and manage commercial terms on a customer-by-customer basis.

Customers will now have a software to address the entire source to payment process, including sourcing, e-invoicing, AP automation, and e-procurement, along with access to global commerce in markets such as China. The transaction is expected to fully close in April 2017.