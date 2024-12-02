Tradeshift launches new interface for B2B commerce

In 2016, Tradeshift launched a virtual assistant for payments; now, Tradeshift Ada goes a step further by enabling procurement to provide an AI experience for users. This is the first time AI technology will be extended into the entire platform ecosystem, with third-party app developers participating in development.

Tradeshift Ada, claims the company, works by learning about users and companies, allowing procurement teams and others in the B2B commerce process to automate many of their tasks. Tradeshift Ada will understand buying preferences, activate apps, and provide information on catalog items for users. It will also provide insights into spend, pre-populate purchase requests, and link any approval workflow in Slack, a collaboration tool.

Tradeshift is a network and platform that helps companies improve the way they buy, pay and work together. Tradeshift connects 800,000 companies across 190 countries and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, Suzhou, Tokyo, Munich and Sydney.