Tradeshift, C2FO to expand dynamic discounting solutions across network

The partnership will provide more suppliers access to the C2FO working capital market to enhance cash flow and allow more buyers to increase EBITDA by paying their suppliers early.

Suppliers that use the C2FO app on the Tradeshift platform will have access to working capital and take advantage of the suite of Tradeshift and C2FO collaboration tools in one place. Buyers using Tradeshift will sync their suppliers with C2FO.

Tradeshift is a global supplier collaboration platform that connects buyers, suppliers and all their processes. Tradeshift uses cloud technology to enhance processes like AP automation, procurement, supplier management and working capital optimization. Launched in 2010, Tradeshift connects 500,000 companies across 190 countries.

Founded in 2008, C2FO is a financial technology company and the creator of a market for working capital.

In April 2015, Tradeshift had been selected by Air France-KLM, an airline group in Europe, for its e-invoicing platform.