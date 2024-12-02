Tradeshift brings network-based supplier and risk management solution

The solution aims to rid business of legacy, outmoded, and impractical processes between buyers and suppliers.

Tradeshift Risk manages the risks of non-compliance by leveraging real-time profiles for all suppliers, provides a “single source of truth” that contains all data relevant to supplier risk from a large set of internal and external sources, and analyses the data, providing real-time purchasing guidance to buyers.

Also, it puts suppliers in charge of keeping their profiles current on Tradeshift and connects with Tradeshift Buy (launched in September) and Tradeshift Pay to bring buying, supplier management, and payments in one place.

Furthermore, Tradeshift Risk is extensible for specific business needs via Tradeshift Apps, such as those through EcoVadis for supplier sustainability ratings and risk methods for supply chain risk management.