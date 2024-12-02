Trace finance launches non-resident accounts in Brazil

This service aims to simplify how international businesses interact with Brazil’s financial system, offering a secure platform to manage foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments. Trace Finance works with clients such as Dlocal, Volt.io, and Liqu to manage local and international payments.

Officials from Trace Finance highlighted the impact of this new service, stating that Non-Resident Accounts will facilitate international businesses' operations in Brazil. The service is designed to provide a reliable and compliant platform for managing financial transactions in one of the world’s key emerging markets.

Key features of Non-Resident Accounts

Streamlined account opening: a remote process for foreign companies to open accounts in Brazil.

Multi-currency capabilities: supports managing funds in BRL, USD, EUR, and other currencies.

Online banking access: allows businesses to manage transactions and accounts from any location.

PIX Pay In and Pay Out APIs: integration with Brazil’s instant payment system, PIX, for fast transactions.

Net amount transfers: enables businesses to transfer net amounts, which was previously restricted due to Brazil's capital controls.

Regulatory compliance: ensures that all transactions are in line with Brazilian financial regulations.

Integrated payment solutions: includes a range of payment services for both local and international needs.

Evandro Caciano, a professor specialising in Non-Resident Accounts at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), noted that Trace Finance’s NRA platform provides global businesses with the same technological access to the Brazilian market as other leading financial markets. He emphasised that the service offers essential features such as access to Brazil’s PIX system and local currency transactions.

According to the official press release, the launch comes at a time when demand for cross-border financial services is growing. Trace Finance's Non-Resident Accounts are designed to meet this need, helping foreign companies operate more efficiently in Brazil. To ensure legal compliance, Trace Finance has partnered with Pinheiro Neto Advogados, a Brazilian law firm, underscoring its commitment to offering regulated financial services.