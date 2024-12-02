Top Image Systems launches eFLOW Lending solution

eFLOW Lending is designed to streamline and automate the origination process. Leveraging eFLOW’s recognition, classification and extraction technologies together with industry knowledge refined during the completion of a recent implementation in the US mortgage fulfillment industry, eFLOW Lending enables loan originators to resolve the costs and delays typical to traditional manual loan and mortgage origination processing.

eFLOW Lending can automatically capture and process any volume of documents of any type, anywhere, at any time. The solution includes a digital checklist that automatically assesses the status of document packages for completion and compliance.

Top Image Systems is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM) solutions and Mobile Imaging Platform (MIP) provider.