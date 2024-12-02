Top Image Systems lands an AP automation solution agreement with a US tech company

The company was challenged by its decentralized, distributed invoice management and multiple line item invoices and sought to optimise the process and achieve efficiencies of scale. By implementing TIS, the goal is to streamline and automate error-prone manual keying as well as discrepancy handling of incoming invoices, while also eliminating errors and achieving greater visibility into accrued liabilities and invoice payment status.

The value of the deal is USD 115.000.

Top Image Systems is a content processing solutions provider; its focus is on enterprise solutions for capturing and validating structured and unstructured content entering organisations from various sources and managing content-driven business processes.

Earlier this year, TIS has announced the availability of its next-generation accounts payable (AP) automation solution called eFLOW AP.

What`s more, Xerox also set up a partnership with TIS to implement workflow automation solutions for industry-specific, content-driven processes in February.

