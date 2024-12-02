Top Image Systems eFLOW AP achieves certified integration with SAP S/4HANA

The SAP Integration and Certification Center has certified that eFLOW AP 5.2 integrates with SAP S/4HANA, on-premise edition using standard integration technologies.

eFLOW AP is an end-to-end automated invoice processing solution suite that works within the environment familiar to users of SAP software, providing a single point of processing and 360-degree visibility into invoices and related data. This helps finance organisations to lower transaction costs while providing reporting and analytics to help operational performance and optimize cash flow and support compliance.

Consisting of three components - extract, control, and resolve - eFLOW AP provides a single point of entry for receipt and capture of invoices in various formats and from multiple input channels, based on advanced machine learning, automatic initiation of the correct exception-handling workflow, automatic posting and automatic line-item matching.